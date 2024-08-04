Woman’s body found in Kroger parking lot in DeKalb County, police investigating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found in a Kroger parking lot.

Police say this morning just before 10 a.m., they responded to the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

When police arrived, they found a dead woman inside of the vehicle. It is unclear what occurred or what happened to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

