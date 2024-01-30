Woman says she had ‘intuitive sense’ when she found her pup she had to rehome at DeKalb shelter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It was the best outcome there could be for a pup who spent time at the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter.

Kano showed up at the shelter about four months ago. At the time, the people at the shelter named him Skillet.

His family made the tough decision to rehome Kano after the family’s son decided to enlist in the Army and Kano’s “grandma” had other family commitments that meant she couldn’t give Kano the care and attention he needed.

Somewhere along the way, he ended up at the DeKalb County animal shelter.

“I just had an intuitive sense that I needed to look for him,” his grandma said. “I randomly started looking online one night and I found another dog that looked like him. I found the LifeLine website and started going through it and there he was.”

Kano’s grandma said things took a dramatic turn for the better in her life.

“I was able to buy a house with (a) land sale and have a fenced-in backyard now and it’s like it all came back together,” his grandma said.

As soon as she saw Kano was at the shelter, his grandmother emailed them and set up a time to come get him back.

“I knew in my soul he needed me; it’s like he was calling me somehow. I know that sounds crazy. I tell him every day I’m sorry, I was doing the best I could do at the time, and I love him so much,” she said.

LifeLine shared photos of the reunion on social media.

“Witnessing Kano’s reunion with his family and the recognition and joy in Kano’s face, was an incredibly heartwarming experience all around,” the shelter said.

