Woman killed by her own gun after pulling it out during fight, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday when a gun she pulled out went off.

Officers say they were called to South Rainbow Drive just before 2 p.m., where a woman had been shot.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators say the woman who was shot pulled out a gun and started fighting with another woman.

Police say that during the fight, the gun went off.

They did not release details on what led up to the fight.

The other woman was detained, but it’s unclear if she will face formal charges.

