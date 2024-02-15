Woman found shot to death at DeKalb apartment complex, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday at 9:39 p.m. that officers received reports of a person shot on Bedevere Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her late teens to her early 20s who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, officers believe the victim knew the suspect however, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

