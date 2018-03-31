0 What you need to know if you're headed to the sunrise Easter service at Stone Mountain

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It is an Easter tradition for man families across the metro – The Easter Sunrise Service at Stone Mountain.

Hundreds of people take to the top of Stone Mountain each year on Easter morning to celebrate the holiday with a non-denominational service.

There is also another service that takes place at the base of the mountain for those who do not want to go to the summit.

What you need to know:

Time: Services start at 7 a.m.

The park gates will open at 4 a.m. and the Summit Skyride opens at 4:30 a.m. to take people to the top of the mountain.

Officials ask that you allow an hour or more of extra time because of the large crowd expected.

Tickets: Vehicle entry to the park is $15 for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit. Church vans and buses enter free. Skyride fees are $12 for round-trip and $8 for one-way. There are no fees for the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain.

Weather: Severe Weather Team 2’s Katie Walls says you can leave the rain gear at home this year, but you may want a light jacket.

Around 5 a.m., temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s but a clear sky for the sunrise service. Sunrise is expected to be around 7:25 p.m. and temperatures will warm into the low 50s by 9 a.m.

For those of you waking up early for Easter Sunrise Service, I suggest a jacket. Temperatures will be on the chilly side in the 40s to kick off Easter. The dry air in place, however, will be quick to warm. I'm expecting 70s in the afternoon! #Easter #ATL pic.twitter.com/QAi7VrTcf4 — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 31, 2018

History: The sunrise service has been an annual Easter tradition, starting in 1944 before the land around Stone Mountain was officially owned by the State of Georgia.

Both services will have sign language interpreters for hearing impaired guests.

Click here for more information about the service.

