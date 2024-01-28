‘We need more protection;’ DeKalb store owners demand change following string of burglaries

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several DeKalb County business owners call for change after they say their stores had been the victims of several burglaries.

Juanda Roberts, the owner of Princess Hair Pizzazz in the Stonecrest Marketplace on Mall Parkway in DeKalb County, told WSB Tonight’s Veronica Griffin that her store was one of several broken into overnight Friday.

Roberts said she grew up in the area and wanted to give back to her community by bringing her business to the shopping plaza.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“My first thought was ‘this is my home, how in the world did this happen?’” she told Griffin.

In the surveillance video from Roberts’ store, you can see a figure dressed in black walking into the store, over to the cash register, taking a few items, and walking out.

Roberts told Griffin she believed the figure was one of three young men accused of breaking into shops in the plaza.

“Sometimes I don’t think they think about the depth of it. I have ladies here supporting their families. What if they couldn’t work today?...” that was the first question I would be able to open today.”

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Roberts, the shops around her location have been broken into multiple times in recent months. Now, the shop owners are calling on DeKalb County police officials to do more to protect the area from additional break-ins.

“My business has been open for six months, and this is the fourth time one of more businesses have been broken into out here,” Roberts said. “We need more services; we need more protection.”

Channel 2 Action News contacted DeKalb County police for information regarding the break-ins but has not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

The 184 Melody taking steps to end homelessness in Atlanta Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined other city leaders Friday for the opening of "The Melody."

©2023 Cox Media Group