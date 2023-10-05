Waterline replacement in DeKalb County causing concern for some residents

DECATUR, Ga. — A waterline replacement project has some homeowners living along Alameda Trail in Decatur concerned.

“I was like calling the county saying look y’all need to shut off the water,” resident Chad Carlson said.

Chad Carlson told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln it was a hissing sound of air coming from his water line’s pressure safety relief valve.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He says that increased air pressure caused damage to his basement after he said Dekalb County contractors failed to properly release air from the waterline when reconnecting her property to the water meter.

“Because there was so much air pressure coming through, it was over 150 PSI,” Carlson said.

Carlson said all of that air caused a valve on his hot water tank to open, forcing water out his tank.

TRENDING STORIES:

That water pumped for hours, eventually flowing out of an exterior water socket. Carlson said because the water was soaking the ground so much, it started seeping into his basement.

“My basement is completely flooded,” he said.

Carlson says the water damaged his basement floors and personal property. He told Lincoln he paid more than $700 for a plumber, to confirm the pressure valve had failed.

DeKalb County sent the following statement in response to questions from Channel 2 Action News.

“On Sept. 27, a DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management contractor was connecting residential water meters to a new water main along Alameda Trail. New water mains can bring improved water pressure into homes. [A] county zoning ordinance requires every home to have a functioning pressure-reducing valve to regulate the increased water pressure. During that project, a customer complained to the contractor about flooding from his water heater after his home was reconnected to the county water meter. DWM visited the property on Oct. 3 and is working with the homeowner to address the concerns.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about a DWM project can call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov with questions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Judge says no to dropping RICO charge against former Trump attorney Prosecutors consider Sidney Powell to be a key figure in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

©2023 Cox Media Group