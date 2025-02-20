USPS says open hours changing at Scottdale post office in response to vandalism, loitering

SCOTTDALE, Ga. — A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson says the Scottdale post office location in DeKalb County will have modified hours in response to “recent incidents, including acts of vandalism, damage to postal assets and loitering in the lobby area.”

USPS told Channel 2 Action News that the location at 3328 E. Ponce de Leon would have a different schedule, including when it is closed, until March 21.

“Protecting the sanctity of the mail and ensuring a safe experience for our customers is extremely important to the Postal Service. In an effort to maintain the utmost security while serving our customers, the Post Office Box lobby hours at the Scottdale Post Office, 3328 E. Ponce de Leon Scottdale, Ga. 30079, will be temporarily modified for 30 days, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, March 21,” USPS said in a statement.

In the meantime, USPS customers with P.O. Boxes will be able to go to the office to get their items Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on weekends Saturday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

USPS said there will be signs posted to tell the public about this schedule change and letters will be provided to all existing P.O. Box holders.

The USPS spokesperson apologized for any inconvenience the change of hours might cause.

In response to the recent incidences, and potential future issues, customers are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to report suspicious activity at 1-877-876-2455.

