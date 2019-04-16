Two people dead in two different gas station shootings in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating two shootings at two different gas stations.
Two people are dead from the shootings. A total of four people were shot.
The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Quick Stop at 1101 N. Hairston Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain, investigators said.
When police arrived at the gas station, they found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Notre Dame Cathedral: Historic structure on fire in Paris
- Stepmom accused of starving daughter will represent herself in death-penalty case
- Huge tree slices DeKalb County home in half
Shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to a Shell station near Interstate 20 and Wesley Chapel Road.
Police said three people were found shot at the scene. Investigators said they found a man lying near a gas pump who was unresponsive. They later determined he was dead.
We have a reporter and photographer speaking with investigators about both shootings for a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}