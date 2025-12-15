Tucker performance hall to open on New Year’s Eve with Con Funk Shun hitting stage

TUCKER, Ga. — Londzell’s Performing Arts Theater is set to open in Tucker, with its inaugural show on New Year’s Eve featuring the legendary band Con Funk Shun.

The new venue is the brainchild of Londzell Hardy, who envisioned a space for the community to enjoy high-quality entertainment.

The theater boasts VIP seating, flat screens, fireplaces, a skybox, ballrooms, and recording studios, offering a comprehensive experience for guests.

“I went to Chastain Park... I’m looking at all these people... then it just clicked,” Londzell Hardy, owner of the theater, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson while reflecting on his inspiration for creating the venue.

Michael Cooper, founder of Con Funk Shun, said he was excited for the show.

“We’re just gonna’ have a fun funky good time... we gonna come out actin’ ignant... as they used to say... ignant,” Cooper said.

Hardy said he intentionally chose Tucker for the theater’s location, aiming to benefit the area economically.

He told Channel 2 Action News he employs 80 people and hopes the venue’s events will draw visitors from surrounding areas such as Gwinnett, Sandy Springs, and Alpharetta, all within a 15-minute drive.

The venue also features an award-winning chef, adding to the upscale experience Hardy aims to provide for his guests.

