Tree topples onto house, trapping family inside

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is getting a first look in the daylight where a large tree fell onto a house, trapping a family inside.  

    The tree crushed the siding and gutters of the home on Capri Drive in DeKalb County. It also landed on some cars that were parked in the driveway. 

    According to a neighbor who spoke to Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach, the family had to escape through a front window when the tree fell around 3 a.m. 

    The family is OK, but has yet to return to the house.

    Georgia Power officials reported Tuesday morning outages across metro Atlanta because of the overnight storms.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said the city beat a 135-year-old record when it got 4.16 inches of rain on Monday. The previous record, set in 1883, was 2.4 inches. 

