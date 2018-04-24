Tree topples onto house, trapping family inside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is getting a first look in the daylight where a large tree fell onto a house, trapping a family inside.
Their struggle to escape in the middle of the night, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The tree crushed the siding and gutters of the home on Capri Drive in DeKalb County. It also landed on some cars that were parked in the driveway.
According to a neighbor who spoke to Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach, the family had to escape through a front window when the tree fell around 3 a.m.
The family is OK, but has yet to return to the house.
Georgia Power officials reported Tuesday morning outages across metro Atlanta because of the overnight storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said the city beat a 135-year-old record when it got 4.16 inches of rain on Monday. The previous record, set in 1883, was 2.4 inches.
