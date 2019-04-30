Teenage boy charged in pellet gun shooting of 9 elementary school kids

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that police have charged a teenage boy with the pellet gun shooting of nine students at a DeKalb County elementary school.
The students were injured as they played on the playground at Wynbrooke Elementary School on Thursday.
On Friday, police announced they had identified a suspect and found the pellet gun used in the shooting, but released little more information than that.
Sources told Channel 2's Michael Seiden on Tuesday that the teen is charged with nine counts of aggravated assault, one for each injured student. It's unclear whether he has been taken into custody yet.
