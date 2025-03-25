DeKalb County

Suspects wanted in deadly DeKalb shooting have turned themselves into police

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Police say they are suspects wanted in a DeKalb County murder
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men wanted in DeKalb County murder have turned themselves into police.

Last week, the DeKalb County Police Department released surveillance photos of Kamari Britton and Harrison Watson, saying they were wanted in the deadly shooting of Emile Field-Marshall.

Field-Marshall was shot in the chest on the night of March 7 in the 6000 block of Covington Highway.

His father rushed him to a nearby hospital, but Field-Marshal later died from his injuries.

DeKalb County police confirmed Tuesday that Britton and Watson had turned themselves in.

Police say the two are currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail, and all the suspects in the case have been accounted for.

