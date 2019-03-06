Suspect hurt in police shooting at Family Dollar, police say

DEKALB COUNTY - Channel 2 Action News has learned a suspect is in the hospital with serious injuries after a police shooting at a local Family Dollar.
Police tell us it happened at 4747 Covington Road in DeKalb County.
The officer was not injured.
A reporter and photographer are headed to the scene to speak to investigators for a report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Authorities: Girl kept in cage, starved before she was buried in backyard
- Tree-trimming helicopter crashes, pilot airlifted to hospital
- Zoo Atlanta needs your help naming its new baby sloth!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}