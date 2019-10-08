0 Stranger stops to help disoriented person lying in ditch. Turns out, he's missing man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A family is thanking a good Samaritan who stopped to help their missing loved one who was having some mental issues in a ditch on the side of the road.

The details of the story sound unbelievable but everyone involved is calling it "God's work."

It started around 3 p.m. Monday, when Jacques Hall was driving down Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County.

"I look over, and I see a man lying in the ditch," Hall said. "He was frazzled. I could tell he was kind of shaking a little bit and he looked very disoriented."

Hall said the man couldn't answer his questions, and that's when he knew the man needed serious help.

"At that time, I called 911, and then I looked up and there was another vehicle across the street from where we were," Hall said.

According to Hall, someone jumped out and said, "That's my brother! We reported him missing."

"I looked at him and I'm, like, 'Whoa, this really is your brother.' I mean, they look just alike," Hall said. "It was divine appointment."

The man showed Hall proof that the man was in fact his brother and police confirmed that a missing person report had been filed.

"The brother was completely amazed, one, but he was so thankful," Hall said. "He said his brother is doing well, and he's truly eternally grateful. His family is thankful."

The man who was found in the ditch was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out.

