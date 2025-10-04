State to pay family historic amount after video shows trooper opening fire on car, killing loved one

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The state has paid a metro-Atlanta family a historic amount to settle an excessive force lawsuit.
The payout comes more than five years after Channel 2 Action News obtained dash cam video that shows a trooper shooting into a car trying to get away.
The state agreed to pay AJ Smyrna’s family $5.5 million this week. That’s one of the largest settlements on record.
