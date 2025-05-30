DeKalb County

Scripps National Spelling Bee: DeKalb student finishes 3rd, but makes Georgia proud

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Kids Compete In The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MAY 29: Sarv Shailesh Dharavane, 11, of Tucker, Georgia waits to spell his word in the finals of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on May 29, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. 243 spellers from all over the globe ages 8 to 14 competed from May 27 to May 30, 2025 and were narrowed down to 9 finalists during the 100th anniversary of the bee. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

An 11-year-old from metro Atlanta finished in third place at this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sarv Dharavane, a fifth-grader at Austin Elementary School in DeKalb County, made it to the 19th round before the word “eserine” ended his run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With his third-place finish, Sarv won a $15,000 prize.

Before he walked off the stage, one of the judges told Sarv that it won’t be his last time on the spelling bee stage.

“Sarv just don’t forget how proud your state of Georgia is and because, I’m going to say it, we look forward to having you come back,” she said.

Sarv competed for the first time last year and finished tied for 22nd in the semifinals.

Students are eligible to compete until their eighth-grade year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read