Scripps National Spelling Bee: DeKalb student finishes 3rd, but makes Georgia proud

An 11-year-old from metro Atlanta finished in third place at this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sarv Dharavane, a fifth-grader at Austin Elementary School in DeKalb County, made it to the 19th round before the word “eserine” ended his run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With his third-place finish, Sarv won a $15,000 prize.

Before he walked off the stage, one of the judges told Sarv that it won’t be his last time on the spelling bee stage.

“Sarv just don’t forget how proud your state of Georgia is and because, I’m going to say it, we look forward to having you come back,” she said.

Sarv competed for the first time last year and finished tied for 22nd in the semifinals.

Students are eligible to compete until their eighth-grade year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group