Rescuers save man lying on floor for 3 days after fall; come back to help his dog

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A rescue involving an 83-year-old man and his dog in Tucker.

DeKalb County responders say the man fell inside his motel room and lied there for days.

Rescuers went above and beyond after saving the man, going back and saving the dog, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington learned.

Neighbors said no one knew the man who stayed in room 305 was hurt until they saw the rescue team.

“I could see that he was on the ground not far from the door, and they wrapped him in a sheet and carried him out,” one neighbor said.

DeKalb County Fire officials say members of Basic Rescue 11 arrived at the motel Nov. 20 and found the man on the floor.

He had been lying there for days with only his dog Buster by his side. Crews took the man to the hospital but never forgot about little Buster.

“The man expressed his concern about his dog that he was leaving behind at his home,” said Capt. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Capt. Daniels says the Mobile Integrated Health unit stepped in and rescued the dog from the motel and called animal control.

On Thursday, a notice from animal services could be seen on the room door.

Capt. Daniels says he’s grateful the MIH unit stepped in.

“Our MIH department is one that extends past the normal EMS role,” he said.

Buster is now being cared for at Lifeline Animal Project until he can return to his owner. The 83-year-old is still recovering at the hospital.

