‘It seems like it is a never-ending cycle’ Neighbors want change after another water main break

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Wednesday afternoon, a water main break in Brookhaven sent water nearly 100ft into the air for hours.

“I was on the way home yesterday, and I saw a river flowing down the road,” Mote Andrews said.

“It was as high as any tree in the neighborhood, and no one knew what to do,” Draper Craig, another neighbor, said.

Workers from Dekalb were able to contain the break, and only 50-100 people were impacted. As of Thursday, no one was without water.

“It would be nice if this wasn’t a fairly normal occurrence,” Andrews said.

“To see the DeKalb County watershed out here regularly is no shock,” Craig said

“at this point, I’m not surprised,” Neighbor Daniel Torrez said.

Neighbors say over the past 4 years, they have had at least four water main breaks.

Dekalb County has the area as part of scheduled replacements as the county spends billions on replacing the water system.

(https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/watershed-management/drew-valley-water-main-replacement-project)

“I am prepared to make the tough decisions necessary to protect our residents, create economic opportunities, and ensure we leave a legacy of strong infrastructure for the next generation,” Dekalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in an emailed statement.

In January a water main break of a 1941 pipe put around 20,000 people under a boil water advisory. The county says that DeKalb’s water system is at risk of catastrophic failures, with over 40 percent of the system aging beyond 70 years by 2030. That age, the county says, puts residents and businesses face increased outages, contamination risks, and emergency repair costs.

“We cannot afford to kick the can down the road any longer. This is our moment to secure a better future for DeKalb County,” Cochran-Johnson said in a statement.

Dekalb is not the only county experiencing challenges with the age of its water infrastructure. In February, WSBTV reported that Atlanta is working on their plan to replace 3000 miles worth of pipes.. some of which are more than 100 years old.

