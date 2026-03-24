Rapper OJ da Juiceman accused of pointing gun at Georgia State Patrol trooper

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol has charged rapper OJ da Juiceman with pointing a gun at a trooper on Interstate 20. A woman who rented the car claims the Atlanta rapper wasn’t behind the wheel.

Records show that the rapper, whose real name is Otis Williams Jr., was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on March 16. He faces 10 charges, including felony aggravated assault upon a public safety officer and misdemeanor pointing or aiming a gun at another.

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Williams’ arrest is connected to a traffic incident on Jan. 28 with a Georgia State trooper, according to DeKalb County Superior Court records.

According to the GSP report, the trooper says Williams’ car pulled up behind him and began honking aggressively while in the HOV lane. When the trooper moved over and the car sped past, the trooper reported seeing the driver pointing a handgun at the passenger side window towards him.

In an affidavit, a woman wrote that the rapper had rented a car for her in January, but he “did not have possession of the rental vehicle” on Jan. 28 to her knowledge. She said he gave another man permission to use the car.

The affidavit also says the rapper wasn’t aware of the charges until he was pulled over on March 7 while going to visit family in Greene County.

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Williams remains in the DeKalb County Jail. His attorneys filed a motion for bond, noting he isn’t a flight risk because of his ties to the community and that he has followed bond conditions for his separate case in Coweta County.

“We are confident in our client’s innocence and in the legal posture of this case. We will continue to pursue all appropriate remedies to secure his release and expect that, upon proper consideration of the evidence, Mr. Williams Jr. will be fully vindicated,” attorney Terrell Dark said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday.

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