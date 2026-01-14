Raccoon with rabies spotted in DeKalb neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A raccoon found dead in DeKalb County has tested positive for rabies.
County officials say the raccoon was found in the South-Gresham Park area near Brannen Road.
They say the raccoon tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.
Georgia is considered a rabies-endemic state, which means that the virus is present year-round.
It is not uncommon for counties to report several rabies cases each year.
The CDC says that raccoons are one of the highest rabies-risks in the United States.
