Popular drink shop Swig, known for ‘dirty sodas,’ expanding to metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Popular drink shop Swig is expanding to metro Atlanta next year.

The shop known for “dirty sodas” on social media plans to open a location in Brookhaven, a spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The store is being planned for 3410 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven. They are targeting a Fall 2026 opening “if all goes as planned.”

"Given this early stage, and the uncertainties of permitting and other approvals, weather, construction timelines, and other details, we don’t have additional information to share at this time," the spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Swig started in St. George, Utah in 2010 and has grown to operate more than 140 stores nationwide, nearly a third of which are in Utah.

Their popular “dirty sodas” take regular sodas, like Coca-Cola and Sprite, and add flavoring, fresh fruit, coffee creamer and more.

The drinks grew in popularity on social media after being prominently featured on the ABC/Hulu reality TV series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group