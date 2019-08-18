Popular Atlanta pizza restaurant robbed for 2nd time this month, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A popular metro Atlanta pizza restaurant was robbed for the second time this month Friday night, police say.
Police say armed robbers stormed the Fellini's Pizza in Candler Park on McClendon Road last night and stole nearly $2,000.
On Aug. 5, police say two men walked in, pointed guns at employees and robbed them. One of the robbers hit an employee with a gun, police said. None of the employees had access to the safe, so the two took off in a white Chevrolet sedan.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden obtained the surveillance video of Friday night's robbery, which shows two men walking out of the restaurant loaded with cash.
We're working to learn if police think the two robberies are connected, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
