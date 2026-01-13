Police surround DeKalb apartment building after 1 shot, seriously injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Baynes Hill Circle off Memorial Drive.

Police found one person who had been shot and suffered serious injuries.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene during Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. and saw a large portion of the parking lot blocked off and police surrounding one of the buildings.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

There is no word on possible suspects.

