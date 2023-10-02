Police arrest 2 people in Brookhaven suspected in multiple auto thefts

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles after they ran from a traffic stop.

Brookhaven police received information from a neighboring law enforcement agency that a crew of people who had stolen multiple automobiles in the Atlanta area was within the Brookhaven area potentially canvassing a neighborhood.

Police say officers began canvassing the area and spotted their vehicle, which immediately sped away after they saw officers.

Their vehicle sped into a residential area and wrecked.

Both of the suspects then ran from the area.

Brookhaven police were able to capture one of the suspects and continued their search for the other with assistance from Chamblee K9.

After a short search, officers located the second suspect who again ran from officers but was eventually captured after a short foot pursuit.

Both suspects are in custody and are being transported to DeKalb County Jail.

Charges are pending against both of them and police say there is no longer a danger to the public.

