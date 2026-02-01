Police investigate crash in metro Atlanta that left 1 driver dead, 2 others injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead and two other people injured.
Police said officers were called to respond to a collision at the intersection of Covington Highway and Glenwood Road.
The preliminary investigation by police indicated a driver was pulling out of a driveway and collided with an SUV.
That collision caused the SUV to flip and hit another vehicle.
Police said the SUV driver died of his injuries. Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by DeKalb County officers.
The driver who died was not identified by police. Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Medical Examiner’s Office for more information.
