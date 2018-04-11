HS math teacher reported missing found dead

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - 5:15 p.m. UPDATE: Police say Weiner has been found dead and no foul play is suspected.
Doraville police are asking for the public’s help finding a local high school math teacher.
Richard Weiner, a teacher at Tapestry Public Charter School, was last seen leaving the Curry Honda dealership in Chamblee at noon Monday, police spokesman Gene Callaway said.
Weiner, 60, was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants and may have been headed to Gold Branch Trail in Marietta, police said.
He was driving a dark blue 2009 Mazda 5 with Georgia tag BPP6747. The vehicle has a bike rack on top and a trailer hitch. The rear windshield wiper is stuck in the 12 o'clock position.
Weiner is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 175 pounds. His family told police the disappearance is extremely unusual.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Doraville Police Department at 770-455-1000.
This article was written by Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}