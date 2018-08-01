0 Pink Pony must close earlier, ban alcohol on Sunday under new ordinance

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The City of Brookhaven will enforce new rules that require the Pink Pony adult club to close earlier and bans alcohol sales on Sunday, officials announced Wednesday.

The gentleman's club must now close at 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. effective Wednesday night.

Channel 2's Sophia Choi first broke the news on Twitter that the city would enforce the change.

Last week, a judge ruled that the city could not enforce a 2 a.m. close time at other clubs in the area and still allow the Pink Pony to remain open until 4 a.m. The club had previously been working under an agreement with the city that allowed it to pay more money annually in licensing for longer operating hours.

Choi spoke to Brookhaven's City Manager, Christian Sigman, who said the new rules at the Pink Pony and other clubs came down to safety, police resources and tax dollars.

"There was an inordinate amount of police services while we have to patrol the entire 11 square miles of the city," Sigman said. "At the same time, it’s a very risky proposition. Having folks out drinking and driving three or four in the morning. "

The city made the decision about the Pink Pony after three other clubs filed suit against the city, including Medusa and Josephine's.

"The federal court ruling was really, really clear," Sigman said. "They did not like the fact that we had different hours and dollar amounts for the Pink Pony versus the other late-night establishments."

Along with the new hours, the city ordinance said all clubs must pay a $100,000 license fee. The Pink Pony had previously paid $225,000 a year to extend their hours.

Choi spoke to an attorney for the Pink Pony, who said they were formally notified of the change in hours Wednesday afternoon and will close at 2 a.m. He also said they believe the ruling doesn't address all the issues of the lawsuit.

The attorney said those issues included allegations of discrimination against minority-owned clubs like Medusa.

