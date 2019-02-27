Person hit, killed near Spaghetti Junction; Traffic snarled in area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is snarled on the busy Spaghetti Junction Wednesday morning after a person was hit and killed.
Police said the crash happened on I-285 W, just past Spaghetti Junction.
Officers have blocked lanes as they investigate the deadly crash.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum started tracking this crash since 5 a.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
We're working to learn more about the investigation into the crash, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
The crash is impacting other areas on the interstate in metro Atlanta.
Early trouble in Spaghetti Junction! Lanes of I-285/wb are blocked past I-85 and the I-85/sb ramp to I-285/wb in DeKalb County is also impacted. Please avoid the area. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Iv70zqBTbb— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) February 27, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}