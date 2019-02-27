  • Person hit, killed near Spaghetti Junction; Traffic snarled in area

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is snarled on the busy Spaghetti Junction Wednesday morning after a person was hit and killed.

    Police said the crash happened on I-285 W, just past Spaghetti Junction.

    Officers have blocked lanes as they investigate the deadly crash.

    The crash is impacting other areas on the interstate in metro Atlanta.

