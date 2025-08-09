Parents, teachers call for vape detectors in DeKalb schools

The DeKalb County School District is considering installing vape detectors in its high schools to combat the growing issue of student vaping.

The proposal, which will be discussed at the school board meeting on Monday, involves a $1.6 million budget to purchase approximately 500 vape sensors for the district’s 26 high schools. This move comes as parents and teachers express concerns about the ease with which students can vape in school restrooms and other areas.

“I absolutely hate it! Whenever I find them in the house, I toss them, I toss them, I toss them, but somehow he finds a way to get more,” parent Cynthia Cast told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes. “It’s something that needs to be done.”

Cast, who has a son in high school, expressed her frustration with the prevalence of vaping among students. She believes that the detectors would help students focus on their education rather than vaping.

The DeKalb County School Board will allow time for public comment during their meeting, giving community members an opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposal.

Marietta City Schools have already implemented similar vape detection devices in their middle and high schools. These devices function like smoke detectors and alert administrators when vape chemicals are detected.

The decision will be made following the school board meeting and public comments.

