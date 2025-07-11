New lanes on I-85, exit ramp open near Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A new ramp is open in DeKalb County.

The construction on Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills Road has officially ended. It opened back up to traffic on Friday.

Channel 2’s Cory James was nearby, where the finished new lanes and a new exit ramp lead right into the Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital in Brookhaven.

James got a look at how the new lanes and ramp will work for drivers heading through the area, including its new straight shot to a children’s hospital.

If you’re trying to get through quickly, the ramp goes under the overpass on I-85 northbound, avoiding North Druid Hills Road.

The newly constructed I-85 northbound ramp that opens right at Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital gives drivers and first responders a way to bypass the stoplight at North Druid Hills Road, an area known for heavy traffic.

Robyn Davis told Channel 2 Action News she was happy to see the change.

Earlier this week, we told you the story of how Davis and her 10-year-old son met Cobb County firefighters who rescued him after a driver crashed into his dad’s car.

“Evan had seizures in the ambulance all the way to the hospital, so quick access to the hospital is so important,” Davis said. “It’s lifesaving.”

Kyle Collins, with the Georgia Department of Transportation, said this is one of the final milestones for the larger I-85 Interchange Project.

“You’ve got a brand new ramp,” Collins said. “Having a straight direct access from 85 northbound, having to go up to that existing signal to get across. All of those seconds are vital. We know that matters.”

If you do have to go down North Druid Hills Road, it’s important to know that all three of those lanes are now right turn only to keep traffic moving.

