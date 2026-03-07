New K-9s on patrol in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody PD is welcoming two new K-9s to the force.

K-9 Max, a German/Dutch shepherd mix, has teamed up with handler Officer E. Drum.

K-9 Zorro is a German shepherd with handler Officer C. Dobbins.

They are already on patrol with their handlers, helping to enhance both public safety and officer safety during higher-risk incidents.

Both K-9s are originally from different parts of the Czech Republic and were born in April 2024.

Max and Zorro are dual-purpose narcotics canines (also known as full service K-9s) who were trained and certified by Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officers Training Center Inc. to detect illegal narcotics, conduct article searches and assist in the search of missing persons or suspects.

The dogs have received expanded training to support officers in apprehending suspects.

The purchase of Max and Zorro, as well as all training for these K-9s and their handlers, was funded through donations from the public to the Dunwoody Police Foundation.

If you’d like to help, visit the foundation’s website and consider making a donation

