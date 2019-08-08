  • Families upset after hotel construction begins at 2:30 a.m.

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some families are waking up tired and cranky – and they said noise from construction work is to blame.

    Neighbors contacted Channel 2 Action News after they said the hotel construction work begins at 2:30 a.m.

    The homeowners said the noise is disrespectful. 

    "I've been shaken out of my bed like the Flintstones," said homeowner Bret Berman.

    A four-story hotel is going up right behind Berman's Kingston Gate neighborhood off Chamblee-Dunwoody Road just inside the perimeter.

    We're going straight to the hotel developer to get answers, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories