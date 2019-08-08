Families upset after hotel construction begins at 2:30 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some families are waking up tired and cranky – and they said noise from construction work is to blame.
Neighbors contacted Channel 2 Action News after they said the hotel construction work begins at 2:30 a.m.
The homeowners said the noise is disrespectful.
"I've been shaken out of my bed like the Flintstones," said homeowner Bret Berman.
A four-story hotel is going up right behind Berman's Kingston Gate neighborhood off Chamblee-Dunwoody Road just inside the perimeter.
We're going straight to the hotel developer to get answers, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}