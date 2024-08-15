Neighbors convince Dunwoody woman to take down sign with anti-Semitic slur

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Homeowners in a Dunwoody community are relieved after one of their neighbors agreed to take down an anti-Semitic sign that was posted on their front lawn.

The sign, which made two dozen references to Jewish people as “Kikes,” sparked outrage across the city after a photo surfaced on social media.

“I don’t think people understand the threat that the Jewish community feels that they are living under in America right now,” said Dunwoody resident David Lubin.

Lubin’s daughter, Sergeant Rose Lubin, was serving as a police officer with The Israel Defense Forces when she was killed last year in a stabbing attack near the Old City of Jerusalem.

“After our daughter was murdered by terrorist in Israel, driving out every day and seeing the signs in front of home, it hurts. It hurts a lot,” he added.

But Lubin wasn’t the only person offended by the sign.

“My main objective was to just deescalate,” said Lydia Singleton-Wells.

Singleton-Wells told Channel 2 Action News that as soon as she saw the photo online, she hopped in her car and drove over to her neighbor’s home, where she convinced her to take it down.

“I really wanted to stress to the Jewish community that racial slurs are never appropriate and if someone were to write them, then they have people who are willing to stand up on their behalf,” she added.

On Thursday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden stopped by the home to speak with the homeowner but she became angry and ordered him to leave her property.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch, who is Jewish, condemned the hateful message on her Facebook page.

On Thursday , she provided the following update, “Thanks to Lydia and some others who joined her, the sign referred to below has been removed. Lydia had a conversation with the homeowner who allowed her to remove the sign. They plan to talk again soon. Building bridges is harder than fences but infinitely more rewarding.”

