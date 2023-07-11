Murder suspect in metro Atlanta pool hall shooting arrested, police say

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police department said a man accused of shooting someone to death at a pool hall on Buford Highway was arrested.
Doraville police said Patricio Romero-Sandoval was the primary suspect in a Saturday night shooting at the Amigos Billiards establishment on Burford Highway in Doraville.
He was accused of shooting a man in the chest, killing him around 11:45 p.m., then running away on foot.
Detectives from the Doraville Police Department said they worked multiple leads and found associates of Romero-Sandoval.
Officers used that information, and found Romero-Sandoval at a trailer park in Stockbridge.
Doraville police worked with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad to confront Romer-Sandoval at the Deer Creek community on Fountain Circle.
He was arrested without incident on Monday, according to police, and charged with malice murder.
