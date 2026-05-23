Multi-vehicle crash on I-285 North cleared

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three right lanes of a major interstate were shut down after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 said the crash, at about mile marker 46 before I-20, has since cleared..

Emergency vehicles are working to clear the lanes.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol and DeKalb County PD for more information on this crash.

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