Metro Atlanta sees surge in serious flu cases

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Serious flu cases are surging across metro Atlanta, with DeKalb County reporting a 60% increase in flu-related emergency calls in recent weeks. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows flu activity as “very high.”

“This flu season has been a really serious one. It started pretty early,” Dr. Reema Dbouk, an internal medicine physician at Emory Healthcare, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

She said the most vigorous defense against the flu is to be vaccinated – and it’s not too late for that shot in the arm.

“The virus has sort of changed on us a little bit since last year, but it’s important to note that our vaccination is still effective,” she said. “We expect to see flu cases even into the spring, so if you think that you kind of missed the boat for this season, you did not.”

A fast-spreading and aggressive flu variant is triggering outbreaks across the country. In the week ending Dec. 20, the CDC reported that metro Atlanta had 317 hospitalizations for the flu. And it said since Oct. 4, there were 16 deaths in Georgia from the virus.

Dbouk said if you’re dealing with flu-like symptoms and wonder whether you should see a doctor, you can call Emory’s 24/7 flu hotline at 404-544-9358. “That allows people to get care within their homes and prevent people with more mild symptoms from having to go to the emergency room.”

So how to avoid getting sick, especially with such an aggressive variant? The doctor said it’s the simple things: washing hands regularly and disinfecting surfaces.

“Making sure that if you cough and sneeze, you don’t do it into your hands. Do it in your elbow,” she said. “Use a tissue. Try not to touch your face a lot, particularly with your eyes, your nose or your mouth.”

A majority of flu cases are mild, but the elderly, young children and people with compromised immune systems are most vulnerable. Doctors say mild flu cases can be safely managed at home with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications.

Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gerad Troutman of American Medical Response said don’t hesitate to seek medical help if symptoms become severe or quickly worsen.

When to seek emergency medical attention

Seek emergency attention if experiencing:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Chest pain or persistent pressure

Sudden dizziness, confusion or severe weakness

Severe or prolonged vomiting

Flu symptoms that improve but return with a high fever or worsening cough

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group