Metro Atlanta city tests e-bike program during FIFA World Cup

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur is testing a new e-bike program with Lime, one of the companies that provides e-bikes and e-scooters in the City of Atlanta.

According to Decatur officials, the test pilot of the e-bike program with Lime will continue through July 19, tied to the Decatur WatchFest as a travel support option for FIFA World Cup events.

The program, which is currently temporary, is restricted to a service area centered on Downtown Decatur, which includes Church Street, East Ponce de Leon Avenue, College Avenue, West Howard Avenue, South McDonough Street and Oakview Road.

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Using the Lime app, those interested in using a Lime e-bike or e-scooter can find a device in the service area, then use them to get around.

However, trips must start and end in the service area, according to city officials.

There are marked parking zones for the transport vehicles to help keep sidewalks clear and accessible.

If the e-bikes or e-scooters are parked improperly, riders could face fines.

To provide feedback to the city about the program, you can contact Julie Harlan by email, or fill out a feedback form online.

For issues with Lime, such as rider behavior, service problems or parking concerns, call 1-888-LIME-345.

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