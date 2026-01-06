Mattie’s Call: Police search for missing 79-year-old woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a missing woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.
A Mattie’s Call has ben issued for Ernestine Merritt, 79.
All the latest developments on the search on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.
She was last seen around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Yolanda Trail.
She’s 4′11″, 120 pounds and was wearing a black mink coat, red skirt and black shoes, as seen in a picture provided by police.
Anyone who has seen her is urged to call DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gainesville football head coach steps down
- New booting law in place across Georgia. Here’s what you need to know
- Decatur city commissioners pick first new mayor in 10 years
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group