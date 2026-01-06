Mattie’s Call: Police search for missing 79-year-old woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a missing woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

A Mattie’s Call has ben issued for Ernestine Merritt, 79.

She was last seen around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Yolanda Trail.

She’s 4′11″, 120 pounds and was wearing a black mink coat, red skirt and black shoes, as seen in a picture provided by police.

Anyone who has seen her is urged to call DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.

