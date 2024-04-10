MARTA releases plans for Indian Creek Station renovation project

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At a recent open house event, MARTA showed off its master plan to renovate the Indian Creek Station in DeKalb County.

According to the presentation, MARTA plans to turn Indian Creek Station into Indian Creek Village by redeveloping the area into a town center.

Currently, land around the station is part of unincorporated DeKalb County. The presentation said redevelopment of the area is part of the DeKalb Unified Plan.

As part of the renovation, MARTA plans to add a series of improvements and enhancements to the existing station.

Project details show MARTA plans to renovate the Indian Creek rail station to include a new pedestrian bridge connecting the station to Durham Park Road, new lighting and light poles and illuminated signage, new wall paneling, metal doors and door frames, new landscaping, new trash receptacle and benches, a pressure cleaning throughout the station and a new copper gutter system.

The project also includes changes to the Concourse and Platform levels to make them more accessible, new ADA tactile strips on the platform and new SMART restrooms for customers.

Once finished, MARTA said the project would result in an overall improved transit experience for customers, including better safety and a cleaner travel experience.

In terms of next steps, MARTA said rezoning is first, before moving on to the due diligence portion of the process for both private development and public facilities, which is expected to take about 16 weeks.

Additional developments around the facility include plans for a community center, several shops and restaurants, residential buildings and multi-use trail and green park.

