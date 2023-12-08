Man stabbed while sitting in booth at McDonald’s in DeKalb County, employee says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police responded to a stabbing at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant on Friday morning.

The stabbing happened around 6:30 a.m. at the location off Chamblee-Tucker Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spotted several DeKalb police cars in the parking lot and officers focusing their investigation inside the restaurant.

An employee told Gehlbach that two people came inside and approached a man sitting in a booth. One of the people then stabbed the man.

DeKalb police confirmed to Gehlbach that one person was stabbed at the location. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release a description of the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group