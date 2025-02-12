‘Pretty shocking:’ Man shot, killed near DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the breezeway of an apartment building.

It happened around 11am Wednesday at the Creekside Lavista Apartments off Lumby Drive in South Dekalb County.

“It’s pretty shocking because it’s never happened like this in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Tasha Bell.

Bell told Channel 2′s Tom Regan, she arrived home to find police cars swarming the parking lot of her apartment complex.

“I have not seen the body, but coming home to see all of this, it is like ‘wow’, " said Bell.

Investigators say the victim, in his 40s, was shot multiple times. Shell casings littered the ground nearby.

Another neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, says she heard the gunshots.

“It’s really crazy. A lot of stuff happens here all the time. Just have to be careful. It is heartbreaking. It is so sad; my heart goes out to the family,” said the neighbor.

Police have not released the name of victim or a possible motive. No arrests have been made.

