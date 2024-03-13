Man shot by deputy after being caught dropping off contraband outside DeKalb Co. Jail, GBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.
According to DeKalb County Police, on Saturday, March 9, at about 1:15 a.m., Deontre’ Thomas, 25, of Atlanta, was seen outside the DeKalb County Jail dropping off contraband to be brought into the jail.
As officers tried to stop Thomas, he ran down Memorial Drive.
He left his car parked on the street and running.
Officers ran after Thomas but lost sight of him.
When Thomas came back to his car, he encountered a deputy.
The deputy fired a shot and Thomas drove away.
Officers chased his car but lost sight of it.
At about 2:30 a.m., DeKalb County police responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot and was at a home on Emerald Drive in Atlanta.
Officers found Thomas and his car at the home.
He was taken to a local hospital where his condition was stable.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
