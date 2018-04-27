  • Man saves neighbor from fire minutes before building collapses

    By: Darryn Moore

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two fast-moving fires destroyed apartments and condos in DeKalb County Friday morning. 
        
    Firefighters battled flames that gutted at least six units at the apartment at 2057 Ficus Court in Stone Mountain. 
        
    Antonio Senior told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore he saw the fire and knew his neighbors were in trouble.

    “First thing out of my mind is save these people right now,” Senior said. 

    That's when he said he ran toward the burning building and told one of his neighbors trapped on the third floor to jump.

    “She was scared,” Senior said. “She was shaking and said thank you thank you.” 

    Minutes later the building collapsed.

    It took more than 30 firefighters to douse the flames from the air and on the ground.

    “We ran across at least three hydrants that had no pressure from Juliette Road,” Captain Eric Jackson said. 

    One resident was hurt and taken to the hospital.

