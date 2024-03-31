Man killed after slamming into back of tractor-trailer on I-20, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A major road was reopened after officials say crews cleared a deadly crash.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday at 1:01 a.m. that officers received reports of a crash on Interstate 20 EB of I-285.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a damaged sedan and tractor-trailer. Police also found the body of a 20-year-old man on the road.

The identity of the man has not been released.

According to the investigation, the 20-year-old man was driving the sedan when it collided with the rear of the trailer, causing it to overturn.

Police determined that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

