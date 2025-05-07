Man dies after showing up at DeKalb firehouse with gunshot wound

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a 19-year-old man is dead after showing up at a fire station with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man showed up at Firehouse No. 10 along Constitution Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, where it showed a black car taped off by crime scene tape.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators confirmed around 6:15 p.m. that the man had died from his injuries.

Police said they are still investigating where the man was initially shot and the circumstances around the shooting.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for the latest on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group