Man dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Decatur.

The shooting occurred at the Glen Hollow Apartments in Decatur.

Police say the shooting is deadly and the victim is a man in his late 30s. He has not been identified, according to police.

Investigators are currently on scene collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

Anyone with any information on the shooting can send an anonymous tip to police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

The investigation is ongoing.

