Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in car, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Stone Mountain, DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe the suspect and the victim spoke with each other prior to the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

