14-year-old shot while walking in NW Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured.

Atlanta police said at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of a person shot near 1097 Harwell Rd. NW.

They got to the scene and found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot.

Police said that the victim was shot while walking in front of 300 Skipper Pl. NW.

He was alert, conscious, and breathing and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police have not provided additional details.

