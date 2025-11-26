Man chased woman into Brookhaven restaurant. Then, police chased him down

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man who was chasing a woman in Brookhaven became the one being chased after restaurant employees hit their police alarm on Monday.

Police say employees at the Pollo Campero on Buford Hwy. pressed an alarm to get them to the restaurant after a man chased a woman into the restaurant.

He left before police got there, but employees were able to point him our running down the busy road. The woman told police he had a three felony warrants out for his arrest in Clayton County and that he was armed.

The police department used a drone to follow his movements so police officers on the ground could track where he was running. They were able to trace him to the backside of an apartment building.

Brookhaven police shared video from the drone that showed the man running, and trying to hide in a creek bed and under leaves.

Body camera video showed an officer shouting for the man to surrender or he would send K9 Koda after him. When the man still did not come out, K9 Koda ran after him and latched on.

“He’s biting me,” the man can be heard yelling.

Investigators learned he had ditched the gun during the chase, but K9 Koda was able to find that as well.

The gun had been reported stolen.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital for clearance and was then booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

